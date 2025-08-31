/Xi Modi bonhomie on display at SCO: Chinese President's preferred car Hongqi given to Indian PM Modi for commute in Tianjin

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been provided with the symbolic "Made in China" Hongqi car by the Chinese government for use during his two-day stay for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, reported India Today. The car is President Xi Jinping’s preferred mode of transport.

The Hongqi L5 car was used by Xi when he visited PM Modi in Mahabalipuram in 2019.

Hongqi, a symbol of "Made in China," was first manufactured in 1958 by the state-owned First Automotive Works (FAW) for the elite of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Modi-XI Meeting

Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the SCO Summit from August 31 to September 1.

During the bilateral meeting, both leaders underlined the importance of India-China ties amid global uncertainty. While PM Modi said trust, respect and sensitivity are key for the relationship and a strong bond between the two nations would bring ‘welfare for humanity’, the Chinese president said that both countries should work together to promote the ‘progress of human society.’

Modi is also expected to have a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and a few Central Asian leaders on the sidelines of the Summit.

The SCO is a group of 10-member countries that include India, China, Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

