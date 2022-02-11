'World's most dangerous countries for journalists': Another journalist killed in Mexico, the fifth this year

A journalist was shot dead Thursday in Mexico, an official said, the fifth such killing this year in a country notoriously dangerous for reporters.

Heber Lopez Vazquez, who ran a news website called Noticias Web in the southern state of Oaxaca, was shot in his car, state prosecutor Arturo Calvo told the TV channel Milenio.

Also read | Violent crimes on the rise in US: Survey

Two suspects were arrested as they tried to flee the scene of the crime and their guns were recovered, Calvo said, adding it was not known who ordered the killing.

Lopez's death brings the number of journalists killed in Mexico this year to five, according to an AFP tally based on data from press freedom advocacy organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

Mexico is considered one of the world's most dangerous countries for journalists.

At least seven were murdered last year, according to RSF, although it is not known whether in all of those cases the killing was linked to their work.

Watch | Mexicans protest journalist killings, calls for protection