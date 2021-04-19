World watches closely as Navalny fights for life in Russia  

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny is fighting for life in Russia for over three weeks. Navanly has been on a hunger strike and his health has deteriorated over the weekend.

Navalny's doctor warned that he could die 'at any moment'. Alexei Navalny is the most prominent critic of Vladimir Putin in Russia.

Navalny is in jail since March and has also been on a hunger strike. Reports say prison authorities refused to provide him with adequate medical care for an acute leg and back pain. So, Navalny went on a hunger strike and his condition worsened.

On Sunday, his doctors tried to visit him in prison but they were denied access. On Monday, Navalny was transferred to a hospital in another jail.

Opposition leaders have spoken up for him. Nearly a dozen politicians in Russia have published an open letter to President Putin. They hold Putin personally responsible for the life of Navalny. Moscow has neither responded nor expressed any concern.

The situation is escalating. Navalny's allies have announced rallies across Russia on Wednesday. They've started a petition and said if 500,000 supporters sign it, they will launch street protests again. As of Sunday, the petition was 50,000 signatures shy of its target.

Navalny's health could lead to an international showdown. The European Union has told Russia that Navalny must receive medical aid. The United States is considering sanctions. US national security advisor Jake Sullivan has issued a statement. He says the Biden administration is weighing options to punish Russia if Navalny dies in prison.

Navalny perhaps knew what was coming in January. He said, he had no plans to commit suicide in prison as his life hangs in the balance.

Information about Navalny's health remains scarce. The Russian penitential system has released a statement, saying that the Kremlin critic was moved for 'treatment with vitamins'. Russian authorities say Navalny's health is satisfactory. The West is watching him closely.