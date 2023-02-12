World War II bomb explodes in UK, incident caught on video

A World War II-era bomb, which was discovered in the English town of Great Yarmouth, exploded “unintentiaonally” after workers tried to defuse it.

The incident took place on Friday, A contractor who was doing dredging work in the River Yare first discovered the 250-kilogramme (about 550 pounds) explosive on Tuesday, following which authorities were informed.

Later, Emergency services and local authorities declared a "major incident" and activated emergency plans. An Explosion Ordnance Device team was also summoned to the area. Roads were closed and the immediate area was evacuated, according to CBS News.

The explosive somehow got detonated when the work to disarm the explosive began on Friday, causing a large explosion, according to a news release from the city.

Before the defusing bid, hundreds of people had been evacuated from homes and workplaces. A video shot on the police drone was shared on Twitter, which attracted thousands of views.

The unexploded bomb in #GreatYarmouth detonated earlier during work to disarm it. Our drone captured the moment. We can confirm that no one was injured. Public safety has been at the heart of our decision making all the way through this operation, which we know has been lengthy. pic.twitter.com/9SaeYmHkrb — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) February 10, 2023 ×

Fortunately, no casualty was reported as the 20th-century bomb was surrounded by a protective sandbox in case of an unexpected detonation. Police said that the sandbox prevented injuries.

Following the incident, police lifted the evacuation orders and Great Yarmouth Borough Council Chief Executive Sheila Oxtoby thanked community members for their patience and understanding throughout the multi-day process.

"This has been an unsettling time for many people, most of all for those who were evacuated from their homes. Safety of the public has been at the heart of decision making throughout this multi-agency operation. While it may have been slow, yesterday afternoon's events show why it was so important to take all necessary measures to minimize any risk to the public," Oxtoby said, according to the news release.

"... I'd like to thank everyone involved for bringing this to a safe conclusion and we will continue to help those residents displaced."

