World does not want an ‘emperor’, Lula tells Trump after tariff threat to BRICS nations

Developing nations at the BRICS summit resisted President Donald Trump’s accusation of being “anti-American” while Brazil’s president said on Monday that the world does not need an “emperor” after the US leader threatened extra tariffs on the bloc. Trump’s threat came on Sunday night as the US government prepared to finalise dozens of trade deals with a range of countries before his July 9 deadline for the imposition of significant “retaliatory tariffs”.

At the end of the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva struck a defiant note when asked by journalists about the tariff threat from Trump and said, “The world has changed. We don’t want an emperor.”

‘BRICS making people uncomfortable’: Lula

“This is a set of countries that wants to find another way of organizing the world from the economic perspective. I think that’s why the BRICS are making people uncomfortable,” Lula said.

In February, Trump had warned that the BRICS would face “100% tariffs” if they tried to undermine the role of the US dollar in global trade.

Lula repeated on Monday his view that global trade needs alternatives to the US dollar. “The world needs to find a way that our trade relations don’t have to pass through the dollar,” Lula told journalists. “Obviously, we have to be responsible about doing that carefully. Our central banks have to discuss it with central banks from other countries,” he added.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa told reporters that BRICS does not seek to compete with any other power and expressed confidence in reaching a trade deal with the US.

‘BRICS for win-win cooperation, does not target any country’

“Tariffs should not be used as a tool for coercion and pressuring,” Mao Ning, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said in Beijing. The BRICS advocates for "win-win cooperation," she added, and "does not target any country."

Many BRICS members and the group’s partner nations are highly dependent on trade with the United States.

Trump announced a 25% tariff on all imports from Japan and South Korea, accusing both nations of unfair trade practices in official letters sent to Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.