With support of two Kennedys, RFK's assassin wins parole in US

After two RFK's sons spoke in favour of US Senator Robert F Kennedy's assassin's release, 77-year-old Sirhan Sirhan was granted parole on Friday. The prosecutors also declined to argue he should be kept behind bars.

The move came as a major victory for the prisoner, but it still does not assure his release. The California Parole Board's staff will review the ruling by the two-person panel for the next 90 days.

This was the prisoner's 16th parole hearing. After this, it will be sent to the state's governor, who will have 30 days to decide whether to grant it, reverse it or modify it.

Being a toddler when his father was gunned down in 1968, Douglas Kennedy said he was moved to tears by Sirhan's remorse and he should be released if he's not a threat to others.

"I'm overwhelmed just by being able to view Mr Sirhan face to face. I think I've lived my life both in fear of him and his name in one way or another. And I am grateful today to see him as a human being worthy of compassion and love," said Douglas Kennedy.

Robert F Kennedy, who was brother of President John F Kennedy, was the New York senator and a Democratic presidential candidate when he was gunned down on June 6, 1968, at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles moments after delivering a victory speech in the pivotal California primary.

