With Queen laid to rest, British politics to swing back into action

British politics is poised to bounce back into action with Queen Elizabeth the Second being laid to rest in a funeral on Monday (September 19). Prime Minister Liz Truss, who became last UK PM to be appointed by the late Queen has a deepening economic crisis and anger amid the British people to deal with.

Truss will first fly to New York to attend United Nations General Assembly. This will be the first time Liz Truss will represent UK on a world stage. Towards the end of the week her Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng will present a mini-budget in Britain's House of Commons.

Just hours before Queen Elizabeth's passing was announced on September 8, Truss had unveiled plan to cap domestic energy bills to help UK households. The government will now announce plans to support businesses with their energy bill. The announcement is expected on Wednesday (September 21).

Truss had won praise for her tough stance on Russia in the aftermath of Russian invasion of Ukraine. She was foreign secretary in the government of former UK pm Boris Johnson. It is expected that she will continue to exert political pressure on Russia who is leveraging its position as major energy supplier to Europe to earn political points.

Truss' plans of rewriting Brexit deal may put her at odds with the European Union. It may also have an effect on UK's so-called 'special relationship' with US.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE