With gloves and masks, Singaporeans vote in general elections

Wearing masks and gloves, Singaporeans were seen in queues to cast their votes in general elections on Friday.

Election officials covered their faces with face shields and enforced social distancing measures, took voters' temperatures to ensure polling doesn't lead to a rise in coronavirus infections.

Also read | Gay rights: The taboo subject in Singapore's election

The safety measures led to the formation of long queues in some areas, due to which officials allowed people to vote without wearing disposable gloves.

Also read | Singapore's fake news law trips up opposition as election looms

The voting will close at 8:00 pm (1200 GMT) and final results are expected early on Saturday.

Analysts expect People's Action Party (PAP), that is ruling the country since its Independence in 1965 to ensure another smooth victory, however, some candidates backed by the estranged brother of the Singaporean PM can offer a tough fight.

The small but affluent Asian nation has seen many coronavirus infections in dormitories where low-paid foreign workers reside, but as the new cases drop, authorities eased a partial lockdown and decided to conduct polling.

The country was praised widely for handling the initial outbreak well as it has one of the lowest COVID-19 fatality rates, but a late surge in dormitories, which are in disorderly conditions, brought a lot of criticism.

Some Singaporeans warned of polling in the wake of coronavirus crisis as voting is mandatory in the country.

The opposition blames the ruling party to risk lives of many for conducting elections, however, officials say they have taken enough measures for ensuring safe and secure voting.

Earlier, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also cast his ballot and a video went viral where he was reminded by his wife as he stood in a queue to maintain social distance.

