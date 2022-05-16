WION Global Summit: US not responsible for Ukraine war, says American leader Jane Holl Lute

In the first session on ‘Waving the white flag on armed conflicts’ during WION’s 'Global Summit: Mission Peace' in Dubai, US Department of Homeland Security’s former deputy secretary Jane Holl Lute said the United States is not responsible for the war in Ukraine. The session was moderated by Palki Sharma Upadhyay, Managing Editor, WION. Lute also said, “If you want to prevent the spread and continuation of violence, you need to create military and financial fire breaks, and sanctions are designed to do that.”

Sanctions are an imperfect tool, which is designed to inflict pain. In ending violence, sanctions do play a role, she added.

“It's a myth that 'war' is the like the 'weather', it doesn’t just break out. The war in Ukraine was launched by Vladmir Putin with the aim to erase Ukraine from the world map and he is not succeeding as Ukrainians are putting up a remarkable defence. This war is a naked aggression, Lute added.

There are no straight lines in wars, and right now none of us know how this war will end, said the US leader.

In this session, speakers made a fervent call for global peace.

People are also profiting from violence. To end conflicts, the winners need to be generous, which is hard to find, the leader added.

(With inputs from agencies)