New Delhi

Hunger is at a record high in the Arab region, with alarming levels of food insecurity and malnutrition, revealed a new report from Unthe ited Nations.

The region is unlikely to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) related to food security and nutrition by 2030, said the report, '2024 Near East and North Africa Regional Overview of Food Security and Nutrition' , which covered 22 countries in West Asia, North, and East Africa.

In 2023, approximately 66.1 million people—about 14 per cent of the region’s population—suffered from hunger.

The report noted that nearly 40 per cent of the population, or 186.5 million people, faced moderate or severe food insecurity.

This is a 1.1 percentage point increase from the previous year, with 72.7 million enduring severe food insecurity.

Conflict Driving Food Insecurity

In 2022, a revised methodology found that 151.3 million people across the Arab region could not afford a healthy diet, with conflict-hit nations seeing the highest rates, at 41.2%.

Conflict is the primary factor contributing to food insecurity and malnutrition, alongside economic challenges, climate extremes, and growing income inequality.

The situation worsened in 2023, with food prices continuing to rise.

In conflict-ridden nations, undernourishment rates reached 26.4 per cent, a staggering four times higher than in peaceful countries, where the rate was just 6.6 per cent.

Malnutrition crisis: Obesity, wasting, and nutrient deficiencies

The UN report also underscored the continuing malnutrition issues in the region, such as growing obesity rates among children and adults, a rise in wasting, and nutrient deficiencies like anaemia among women.

Somalia, Yemen, Syria and Comoros recorded the highest levels of undernourishment.

Although stunting rates have seen a slight decline from 28 per cent in 2000 to 19.9 per cent in 2022, tackling malnutrition remains a major challenge.

The region also experienced higher-than-average rates of child wasting, especially in low-income countries, where 14.6 per cent of children are affected.

Additionally, the prevalence of overweight children under five in the region stood at 9.5 per cent in 2022, almost double the global average.

This figure has increased by 8 per cent since 2000, with the highest rates found in Libya, Tunisia, and Egypt.

The anaemia rate among women of reproductive age was also concerning, at 33.2 per cent, higher than the global average, with the highest rates in low-income countries at 43.9 per cent.

When it comes to adults, obesity rates remain critically high in the Arab States, with 32.1 per cent of adults affected in 2022—more than double the global average. Egypt, Qatar and Kuwait had the highest obesity rates in the region.

Despite some progress in reducing malnutrition, the Arab region faces significant challenges in reversing the hunger crisis, worsened by conflict and economic issues.

"Urgent and sustained efforts are needed to ensure that no one is left behind in this crisis," warned the UN.