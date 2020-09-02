Will you spend $5300 to buy a plant? This guy did!

No price is too high for those keen of mind and with an eye for detail. For lesser mortals like all of us, there is always an upper financial cap for our aspirations. We may have wanderlust and passion and whatnot while posing for our perfect Instagram pics. But when it comes to real world, even those raking in moolah plan their finances properly.

So given all this, when a guy shells out $5300 (Almost Rs 4 lakh) for a plant, we are bound to think that it has leaves of gold or something. But that's not the case here.

A man in New Zealand set a record when he shelled out this much money for a Rhaphidophora tetrasperma.

That is the scientific name for mini Monstera, a plant that this guy was digging.

Why the price tag?

The plant is rare and desirable by plant collectors all over the world.

New York Post quoted Trade Me to say that between end of May and the beginning of June, 33 thousand searches were recorded for mini Monstera online.

Monsteras are a pleasant sight yes. The leaves come in colours like yellow, pink, white and even purple.

“A plant will grow a leaf that looks a little bit different because those leaves don’t have chlorophyll,” Jesse Waldman, the director of marketing and e-commerce at Pistils Nursery in Oregon was quoted by Vice.

However, with all things costly, these plant too are delicate and to grow them in a normal household needs great efforts. Sometimes, the leaves lose their distinctive colour and return to being green. So special care needs to be taken.

Plant sellers in the US say that sale of plants has increased during the coronavirus pandemic.

