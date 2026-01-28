/'Will respond with a force Iran has never seen before': Netanyahu warns Tehran, says 'Trump will...'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeated his stark warning against Iran, saying the Islamic Republic will face serious consequences if it attacks Tel Aviv. "Now, it is true - the Iranian axis is trying to recover - but we will not allow it to do so. If Iran makes the grave mistake of attacking Israel, we will respond with a force Iran has never seen before,” Netanyahu said on Tuesday (Jan 27).

"President Trump will decide whatever he decides, and the State of Israel will decide whatever it decides. We are closely following developments, and we are prepared for every scenario,” the Israeli PM added.

Meanwhile, amid the diplomatic tensions between the US and Iran, an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander warned that neighbouring countries will be “considered hostile” if their region is used by Washington to attack Tehran. This came after a US carrier group arrived in West Asian waters. “Neighboring countries are our friends, but if their soil, sky, or waters are used against Iran, they will be considered hostile,” Mohammad Akbarzadeh, political deputy of the IRGC naval forces, was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency.

Tehran's militias in neighbouring countries

Iran is a nation whose regional strategy in West Asia relies largely on a network of militias and armed groups in Iraq and Yemen. These groups are used by Tehran to project influence, counter the US, and shape outcomes in regional conflicts.

Iran's militia strategy - key elements

The Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), which is also known as Popular Mobilisation Units (PMU), is a large umbrella of militias operating within Iraq. Although formally, it's a part of Iraq's security forces, many of its factions are aligned with Iran. They also have deep relations with Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

In September 2025, four Iran-aligned Iraqi militias: Harakat al-Nujaba, Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya, and Kata’ib al-Imam Ali, were designated as Foreign Terrorist Organisations by the US. America has attributed various attacks on its personnel and facilities in Iraq to these groups.