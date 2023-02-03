Will hold on to 'fortress' Bakhmut, says Ukraine President Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that Ukraine will fight to hold the 'fortress' city of Bakhmut for as long as it could. Bakhmut is a city located in eastern Ukraine. Zelensky urged the West to supply long-range weapons to Ukraine to help it push Russia out of Donbas.

"Nobody will give away Bakhmut. We will fight for as long as we can. We consider Bakhmut our fortress," Zelenskiy told a news conference with top European Union officials following a summit in Kyiv.

"If weapons (supplies) are quickened, specifically long range weapons, we not only will not leave Bakhmut, but we will also begin to deoccupy Donbas, which has been occupied since 2014," he said.

The city of Bakhmut has become the focal point of Ukrainian resistance to Russia's invasion and of Moscow’s drive to regain battlefield momentum.

Russian officials have said Russian forces are encircling Bakhmut from several directions and battling to take control of a road which is also an important supply route for Ukrainian forces.

Zelensky said Russia would continue to push in the east but that Ukrainian forces would be able to hold out until more Western weapons arrived.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year. After sustained territorial gains in the initial months of the conflict, Russian forces have had to retreat from many regions in the face of Ukrainian counterattack.

(With inputs from agencies)

