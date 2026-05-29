/'Will be meeting now to make a final determination', says Trump on Iran deal

A day after it was reported that United States and Iran reached a decision to extend the ceasefire and launch negotiations on Iran's nuclear program, but a final approval is awaited from US President Donald Trump on whether a broader agreement will move forward, Trump on Friday (May 29) said he was now making a "final" decision on whether or not to strike a peace deal with Iran.

Taking to Truth social Trump wrote that "Iran must agree to not have Nuclear Weapon or Bomb and that the "Hormuz Strait must be immediately open."

He then said that "Iran will have to complete the immediate removal and/or detonation of any mines that are left."

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What Trump said on Hormuz and nuke weapons

"Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb. The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions. All water mines (bombs), if any, will be terminated (we have removed, through detonation, numerous such mines with our great underwater mine sweepers. Iran will complete the immediate removal and/or detonation of any mines that are left, which will not be many!)," Trump wrote.

Further, he claimed that ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz due to the naval blockade could now begin "heading home".

"Ships caught in the Strait due to our amazing and unprecedented Naval Blockade, which will now be lifted, may start the process of “heading home!” Say HELLO to your wives, husbands, parents, and families from me, your favorite President!," he wrote.

He also threatened Iran of "unearthing enriched material" as he said "The enriched material, sometimes referred to as “Nuclear Dust,” which is buried deep underground with virtually collapsed mountains, caused by our powerful B2 Bomber attack 11 months ago, sitting on top of it, will be unearthed by the United States (which, it is agreed, is the only Country, along with China, with the mechanical capability of doing so!), in close coordination and conjunction with the Islamic Republic of Iran, plus the International Atomic Energy Agency, and DESTROYED."