Will a speeding incident cost Suella Braverman her job?

Suella Braverman , the UK Home Secretary, has found herself embroiled in controversy after being caught speeding in a 50mph zone last summer. At the time, she held the position of Attorney General and was given the choice of accepting a fine and points on her license or attending a speed awareness course. However, it is alleged that she requested assistance from civil servants to arrange a one-to-one course to avoid being recognised by fellow participants.

When civil servants refused her request, a political adviser is said to have intervened, exploring options such as online courses without revealing her identity. Eventually, Braverman chose to pay the fine. Now, sources close to Braverman deny parts of this account and claim that she only sought advice on booking the course. However, the controversy surrounding her actions still remains.

Suella Braverman allegedly breached the ministerial code

The involvement of civil servants in a personal matter could be seen as a breach of the ministerial code. This code states that ministers must ensure that no conflict arises between their public duties and private interests. Given Braverman's role as Home Secretary, responsible for law enforcement, the clash between her public role and private actions may appear even more significant. The ministerial code also incorporates the seven "Nolan Principles," including selflessness and integrity, which could potentially be compromised by her actions.

The matter now closed, says PM Sunak

Regarding the investigation of ministerial code breaches, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak suggested that the matter was closed as Braverman expressed regret, accepted the penalty, and paid the fine.