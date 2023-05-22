Will a speeding incident cost Suella Braverman her job?
Story highlights
Suella Braverman is embroiled in a speeding controversy, and it is believed that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak might soon be forced to refer the matter to his ethics adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus
Suella Braverman is embroiled in a speeding controversy, and it is believed that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak might soon be forced to refer the matter to his ethics adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus
Suella Braverman, the UK Home Secretary, has found herself embroiled in controversy after being caught speeding in a 50mph zone last summer. At the time, she held the position of Attorney General and was given the choice of accepting a fine and points on her license or attending a speed awareness course. However, it is alleged that she requested assistance from civil servants to arrange a one-to-one course to avoid being recognised by fellow participants.
When civil servants refused her request, a political adviser is said to have intervened, exploring options such as online courses without revealing her identity. Eventually, Braverman chose to pay the fine. Now, sources close to Braverman deny parts of this account and claim that she only sought advice on booking the course. However, the controversy surrounding her actions still remains.
Suella Braverman allegedly breached the ministerial code
The involvement of civil servants in a personal matter could be seen as a breach of the ministerial code. This code states that ministers must ensure that no conflict arises between their public duties and private interests. Given Braverman's role as Home Secretary, responsible for law enforcement, the clash between her public role and private actions may appear even more significant. The ministerial code also incorporates the seven "Nolan Principles," including selflessness and integrity, which could potentially be compromised by her actions.
The matter now closed, says PM Sunak
Regarding the investigation of ministerial code breaches, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak suggested that the matter was closed as Braverman expressed regret, accepted the penalty, and paid the fine.
Watch: UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman joins Tory Rebellion
However, if the controversy persists, the PM could choose to refer the matter to his ethics adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus. Magnus would then conduct an investigation, but the final decision on Braverman's fate would rest with the Prime Minister himself. It's worth noting that Magnus lacks the power to initiate independent inquiries, similar to his predecessors.
Braverman: A serial offender
Braverman has a history of ethics breaches. Last October, she resigned as Home Secretary in Liz Truss's government after admitting to emailing a confidential document from her personal email address to another MP. With Truss's leadership under pressure at the time, Braverman's resignation letter criticised the Prime Minister, stating, "pretending we haven't made mistakes... is not serious politics."
Surprisingly, she was reappointed to the same post by Sunak just a week later, a move seen as an attempt to strengthen support from right-wing Tories.
Will Braverman face the music?
As the controversy surrounding Suella Braverman's speeding incident continues, it remains to be seen whether her actions will ultimately cost her job. The Prime Minister's decision and the potential involvement of the ethics adviser could determine her fate.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE