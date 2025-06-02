/Why was French President Macron’s wax figure stolen in Paris?

French President Emmanuel Macron’s wax figure, worth €40,000 ($45,700), was stolen from one of the most popular museums in Paris on Monday (Jun 2). The statue was found missing in the morning, and later it was found that two women and a man carried out the theft by disguising themselves as tourists, then later museum workers, said a police source.

The individuals responsible for the crime are Greenpeace activists, who placed Macron’s wax figure in front of the Russian embassy as part of a pro-Ukrainian protest, according to AFP.

The activists escaped through an emergency exit with Macron’s figure after covering it with a blanket. They then placed the figure in front of the Russian embassy in a protest to urge France to stop Russian gas and fertiliser imports.

“For us, France is playing a double game,” said Jean-Francois Julliard, head of Greenpeace France.

“Emmanuel Macron embodies this double discourse: he supports Ukraine but encourages French companies to continue trading with Russia.”

Greenpeace targeted Macron because he had a particular responsibility, said Julliard. He added that the French president “should be the first” among European leaders to stop trade with Russia.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, France has been one of the most vocal supporters of Kyiv.

Macron has also taken a lead in defending Ukraine by forging a coordinated European response after US President Donald Trump rattled the world by directly holding talks with Russia.