/Why is Todd Blanche accusing Democrats of pushing AI fears? Trump’s attorney general links debate to US midterms

US Attorney General Todd Blanche has accused Democrats of using growing fears over artificial intelligence to influence voters ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, while defending President Donald Trump’s opposition to tighter AI regulation.

Blanche made the remarks on Tuesday (Sep 15) during an unusual White House press briefing held in the Rose Garden. He said the sudden focus on AI risks by Democratic senators was politically motivated, echoing Trump’s description of the debate as a “hoax”.

Blanche targets Democrats over AI fears

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Blanche said Democrats had been largely silent on AI concerns for months before suddenly raising the issue as the midterm elections approach. “Every Democrat senator suddenly races to a microphone to talk about AI after being eerily silent for months and months and months,” Blanche told reporters.

He alleged that the timing of the renewed debate was aimed at influencing the midterms, adding that political considerations should not determine decisions on AI policy. The comments came as concerns over the potential risks of AI have gained renewed attention in Washington. Some lawmakers from both parties, along with figures from the technology industry, have called for greater safeguards and oversight of the rapidly developing technology.

‘We’re prosecutors, not regulators’

Blanche said he agreed with Trump that the federal government should not regulate AI. “We’re not going to try to regulate AI,” he said, arguing that the Justice Department’s role was to enforce criminal law rather than regulate the technology industry. “AI is extraordinarily beneficial to our society,” Blanche added.

He said the Justice Department would continue investigating cases where AI was allegedly used to commit crimes, but rejected the idea that the department should oversee the technology's broader development.

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