/Why B-52 crew calls their bomber the 'BUFF'

Every military aircraft has an official name. The F-22 is the Raptor. The F-35 is the Lightning II. The B-2 is the Spirit. The B-52's official Boeing designation is the Stratofortress, a name meant to evoke an impenetrable fortress in the stratosphere. It is a grand, imposing title. And nobody who has ever actually flown the aircraft uses it.

What BUFF Really Stands For

Among B-52 crews — and across the US Air Force more broadly, the aircraft is universally known as the BUFF. In official publications and polite company, this is said to stand for Big Ugly Fat Fellow. In the squadrons, maintenance hangars, and crew briefing rooms where the aircraft is actually flown and serviced, the last word is not ‘Fellow.’ The real acronym, Big Ugly Fat F***er, has been in use since at least the 1960s and is one of the most enduring and widely recognised nicknames in military aviation. It is used with genuine affection by the people who fly and maintain the aircraft.

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Why ‘Big Ugly Fat’ Is Accurate

The nickname is not random. The B-52 is, objectively, an enormous and ungainly-looking aircraft. Its fuselage is 160 feet long. Its wingspan stretches 185 feet, wider than a Boeing 757 commercial airliner. It sits low to the ground on bicycle-style tandem landing gear, with small outrigger wheels dangling under each wingtip to stop the wings from scraping. Its eight engines hang in four twin pods beneath swept wings that flex visibly in flight. Compared to the sleek, angular profiles of modern stealth bombers like the B-2 Spirit or B-21 Raider, the B-52 looks like it was designed with a ruler and a set square in an era when aerodynamic elegance was secondary to carrying as much ordnance as physically possible, which is exactly what happened.

A Band, A Hairdo, And A Misunderstanding

The B-52's cultural footprint extends well beyond the military. The American rock band The B-52's, known for hits like Love Shack and Rock Lobster, took their name not from the aircraft itself, but from a Southern American slang term for a tall, elaborate beehive hairstyle that was said to resemble the bomber's distinctive nose cone. The band adopted the name in the late 1970s, and it has been a source of mild confusion between aviation enthusiasts and music fans ever since.

The Nickname That Outlives Everything