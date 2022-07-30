Why are weather forecasters in the UK being trolled?

Climate change is wreaking havoc across the globe. The changes are evident, but there are the so-called "deniers". On one hand, experts raise concerns and warnings over climate-related issues, but some people call it propaganda.

The United Kingdom suffered due to an unprecedented heatwave. Research released on Friday (July 29) stated that this month's record-shattering heatwave, a climate change caused by human activity, is at least 10 times more likely to occur in Britain.

But a report by BBC highlight the unnecessary and unprecedented levels of social media trolling done to target weather forecasters.

The report mentioned that when the entire country was baking, some people targetted the channel's forecasters. They claimed that they received hundreds of abusive tweets or emails questioning their reports.

As quoted by the website, BBC meteorologist Matt Taylor said he had "never experienced anything like it in nearly 25 years working in weather".

"It's a more abusive tone than I've ever received. I switched off a bit from it all as it became too depressing to read some of the responses," BBC's Matt Taylor was quoted as saying.

The abuses also targetted for Met Office and Royal Meteorological Society forecasters. Royal Meteorological Society chief executive Professor Liz Bentley said that the members faced "public ridicule, accusations of lying or suggestions of being blackmailed." She said, "Anecdotally, abusive comments increase when the message about climate change is intrinsic to the story."

Alex Deakin, who is the lead meteorologist at Met Office, said, "It's scary in some ways." Deakin added: "I find it more frustrating and offensive for my colleagues - some of the great minds in climate science. Show a bit of respect and do a bit more research rather than just believe Bob down the pub or Tony on YouTube."

Their report attached several screenshots of tweets after hiding the name and Twitter handle, to show the kind of language used by some users to address the forecasters.

Tweets include messages like "it's just summer" and saying that they are spreading "alarmism" and "hysteria". The tweets asked to "stop scaremongering". There are several other examples also with texts containing personal insults and messages for BBC Weather and its presenters.

But the question is, why people are in denial?

Eastern England recorded an all-time high temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius and the hot spell sparked fires that destroyed dozens of homes in London.

Overall, at least 34 locations in Britain registered record highs on July 20, when the heatwave peaked over western Europe.

Tomasz Schafernaker, the BBC meteorologist, said: "What frustrates me most is when I'm accused of twisting the truth. As meteorologists, we report facts. There is no conspiracy."

Matt Taylor described his experience of covering the heatwave. He said it was "really emotional" and it felt "like a real turning point in public attitude and realisation to what has happened to our climate."

He added: "The weather is very emotive. It gets people so worked up. What's good for some is bad for others and vice versa. Our climate has changed, so our reporting and response also has to change. All we're trying to do is bring people the facts."

