Why Americans, including Obama, are in awe of Indian-American attorney Neal Katyal

An Indian-American attorney is being hailed as a “national hero” and “true patriot” in the US after he successfully argued a case before the US Supreme Court against a legal theory being promoted by conservatives, especially those who support former US President Donald Trump. The US-born attorney, named Neal Katyal, was representing the watchdog group ‘Common Cause,’ and won the judgement 6-3, with support from three liberal and three conservative judges.

Such was the significance of the case that one legal expert labelled it as the most important constitutional case in US history, while it helped the attorney earn rare praise from former Democratic President Barack Obama himself. What was the legal case? The case, Moore v. Harper, was about overhauling the US election system altogether while giving state legislature primacy over courts to set election rules.

Had conservatives won the case, state legislatures would have become immune to interventions by courts on state election rules. However, the theory was rebuffed by six Supreme Court judges, maintaining that the power of state legislature was restrained by federal and state courts.

America's top legal and constitutional experts heaved a sigh of relief as the judgement came, with Obama himself making a tweet on the issue. "Today, the Supreme Court rejected the fringe independent state legislature theory that threatened to upend our democracy and dismantle our system of checks and balances.This ruling rejects the far-right theory that threatened to undermine our democracy, and makes clear that courts can continue defending voters' rights—in North Carolina and in every state," Obama wrote in his tweet. 'Single most important constitutional case for American democracy' The case was hailed as the "Single most important constitutional case for American democracy" by Judge Luttig, a distinguished jurist who was also associated with the fight. He also lauded Katyal for being "masterful" while arguing the case before the court. He said Katyal made "the single best oral argument I have ever heard made before the Supreme Court of the United States." Who is Neal Katyal? Neal Katyal is the son of Indian immigrants, where his mother is a paediatrician and his father is an engineer. He attended Dartmouth College and pursued his law degree at Yale, where he had the opportunity to learn from Akhil Amar, a renowned Indian-origin constitutional scholar in the United States.