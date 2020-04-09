WHO's endorsement of traditional Chinese medicine draw flak

As the United Nations Security Council finally moves ahead in the right direction, the Chinese regime is trying to stream-line its domain of influence. Beijing's entire focus has now shifted to a body that claims to be irreplaceable when it comes to health emergencies.

The World Health Organisation and it's non-partisan Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been reluctant to criticise China but it just took him 24 hours to hit back at the United States after Trump threatened the WHO.

The WHO chief said 'if you don't want more body bags --- refrain from politicizing the issue'. He talks about serving humanity yet his actions speak otherwise. The WHO is still serving Chinese interests. Money's got nothing to do with it.

Beijing has expanded its influence at the health body with a different yet equally enticing tool -- traditional Chinese medicine, a weapon to keep the WHO under its grip.

Reports say China lobbied at the WHO to promote traditional Chinese medicine for the longest time and in April 2019, the WHO offered an endorsement of traditional Chinese medicine. The report talks about the inclusion of Chinese medicine in WHO 11th publication on the international classification of diseases (ICD)

The report says 'historically, traditional Chinese medicine was excluded from the ICD system but ncluding it in the ICD-11 is a milestone. 'Global extension of traditional Chinese medicine with multiple western medicine based disciplines will benefit people all over the world'. WHO ignored the concerns of animal rights activists in doing so. Activists complained that this move would contribute to a surge in illegal trafficking of wildlife whose parts are used in Chinese remedies. Reports were carried by nature research journals condemning WHO move but they too were ignored.

Now China is trying to promote traditional Chinese medicine in the treatment of coronavirus. President Xi Jinping himself has praised it as a 'treasure' of Chinese civilisation.

The Chinese government says that thousands of patients in the country are being cured by this so-called treasure and helping China promote this treasure is the world health body.