WHO works on identifying pathogens that could cause future pandemics

Taking lessons from the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday (November 21) that it is launching a global scientific process to update the list of priority pathogens, the agents that have the potential to cause outbreaks or pandemics in the future.

COVID-19 wreaked havoc across the world, killing millions of people and impacting hundreds and thousands with a phenomenon called "long-Covid".

Now, the WHO is attempting to accelerate the preparation for such pandemics in the future by guiding global investment, research and development (R&D), especially in vaccines, tests and treatments.

"Starting with a meeting held last Friday, 18 November, WHO is convening over 300 scientists who will consider the evidence on over 25 virus families and bacteria, as well as 'Disease X'," WHO said on its website.

WHO further stated that the experts will recommend a list of priority pathogens that need further research and investment. The list was first published in 2017 and the last prioritization exercise was done in 2018.

The world health body noted that the experts will also consider the so-called "Disease X", which is an unknown pathogen that could cause a serious international epidemic.

As per the official release, the overall process will include both scientific and public health criteria, as well as criteria related to socioeconomic impact, access, and equity.

WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said: "Targeting priority pathogens and virus families for research and development of countermeasures is essential for a fast and effective epidemic and pandemic response."

"Without significant R&D investments prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, it would not have been possible to have safe and effective vaccines developed in record time," Ryan added.

As per WHO, the current list includes COVID-19, Crimean-Cong haemorrhagic fever, Ebola virus disease and Marburg virus disease, Lassa fever, etc.

