Who was Yohanes Kindane? 22-year-old missing Netflix engineer found dead in San Francisco

The dead body of 22-year-old Netflix engineer Yohanes Kindane was reportedly found last week in San Francisco Bay. The Marin County Sheriff said the young engineer died by suicide. His badly decomposed remains were pulled from the northeast of the Golden Gate Bridge.



According to the Sheriff's office cited by the New York Post, Yohane's body showed signs of "advanced decomposition, prolonged exposure to the aquatic environment and appreciable depredation."

His family told KTVU that their son disappeared after getting into an 'Uber.' Here's what happened:

Who was Yohanes Kidane and what happened to him?

Yohanes recently graduated from Cornell University with a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science. He was schooled at Webster-Schroeder High School. He was working as a software engineer at the streaming service.

The university grad was reported missing in mid-August after he had not shown up to his one-week-old job at Netflix all day. He moved to the area two weeks before his disappearance on August 14.

His family claimed he was seen on a security camera leaving his apartment building in downtown San Jose. He ordered the vehicle with the Uber sticker.

His brother said, "Two young colleagues of his saw him and were able to talk to him. He said he was heading to San Francisco to maybe meet a friend. The last footage I’ve seen of him was leaving his apartment building and getting into a black Toyota Camry."

According to Daily Mail, the body was found on August 29 and the identity was ultimately confirmed on August 31 and his family was quickly notified of his discovery and passing.

His belongings, phone and wallet were discovered near the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center in San Francisco.

On Sept 1, an autopsy was conducted and Kidane's cause of death was determined to be "blunt impact injuries with drowning" as the contributing factor.

His mother, Mehret Hana Beyene said, "We want to take him home. I need my son. I need my son. He’s a good man who has a bright future, very loving to his family."

It is currently unclear what caused him the blunt injuries and what caused officials to rule that Yohanes's death a suicide.

