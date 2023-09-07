Rwanda: Police arrests man after 10 bodies found in kitchen's hole

Trigger warning: Some readers may find the details of this report disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A man was arrested in Rwanda after 10 dead bodies were discovered by the police in a hole in his home's kitchen in the capital city of Kigali, stated media reports on Wednesday (September 6).

Police stated that victims were lured by the 34-year-old suspected serial killer from bars to his rented home in a Kigali suburb. As per local media, more than 10 bodies were discovered and an official of the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) said that so far the number of victims was 14.

However, the figure was not confirmed by RIB spokesman Thierry Murangira, who stated that "the final number will be determined by forensic investigations".

Initially, the suspect was arrested by the police on the suspicion of rape and robbery among other offences but was later granted bail because of a lack of evidence, he stated, as quoted by local media.

However, the police continued the investigations and he was rearrested on Tuesday and his house was searched, which led to the discovery of more than 10 dead bodies in a pit which was dug by the accused in his kitchen.

Suspect took lessons from famous serial killers

"The suspect confessed that he learned to kill from watching famous serial killers. He dissolved some of his victims in acid," stated the RIB source.

"He would study his victims before stalking them and usually went for those that are most likely not to have close family or friends to look out for them,” he added.

Murangira stated that the suspect had confessed to the killings during the interrogation and that in the preliminary investigations, it was discovered that the victims were both female and male.

"He operated by luring his victims, mostly prostitutes, to his home where he would rob them of their phones and belongings and then strangled them to death and buried them in a hole dug in the kitchen of his rented house," he stated.

(With inputs from agencies)

