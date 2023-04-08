Rwanda Requests Memorial in India to Commemorate Victims of 1994 Genocide

Rwanda's government has reached out to the Indian government to establish a memorial in the country to mark the 1994 genocide. The African country witnessed one of the worst genocides of the late 20th century in that year resulting in the deaths of an estimated 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus.

Speaking at a commemoration ceremony in Delhi, Rwanda's high commissioner Jacqueline Mukangira said, "The high commission of Rwanda in India has sent a request to the government of India, through the minister of external affairs through the same facilitation, the high commission of Rwanda will continue to work with the ministry of external affairs in view of realizing memorial sites in approved places in India". Memorial sites have been constructed in Rwanda, Belgium, France, Italy and other countries as well.

April 7th is marked as the International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Rwanda Genocide by the UN to commemorate the events of the genocide. The high commissioner mentioned her personal story and how she survived the genocide in a heartfelt and moving address. She said, "I am one of the genocide survivors, I lost my dad, I lost my 4 siblings including my bigger sister who was killed along with her husband, I lost my 3 brothers, I lost all my uncles, all my aunties and their children...I saw it with my own eyes, I saw children being killed"

High Commissioner, Jacqueline Mukangira, urged the international community to remember and learn from the atrocities of the 1994 genocide. "We need to immortalize the memory of the genocide," she said, "and teach the world how deep humankind can turn into unbelievable monsters." Speaking of the need to reflect on past failures, she emphasized the importance of building a better world based on peace, tolerance, and respect for human rights. "We are not here on beautiful mother earth to serve as catalysts of human extinction," she said, "we are here to make the world a better place, not a living hell."

Present on the occasion was the Minister of State for the Ministry of external affairs Meenakshi Lekhi who expressed her deep empathy for the pain of genocide survivors and praised the resilience of the Rwandan people. She said, "I share your pain because I relate it to myself.India has always been with Rwanda sharing its pain, rebuilding". She pointed out that in 1992, India was one of the countries which "voiced its concern, which told the world that there is a likelihood of genocide of Tutsis in Rwanda, and something needs to be done".