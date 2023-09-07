Iran journalist alleges sexual assault during arrest

An Iranian journalist who interviewed the father of Mahsa Amini has alleged that she was sexually assaulted when she was arrested. According to an audio message, she is on hunger strike in prison. The audio message was published by several Persian media outlets and also by rights groups.

Since she published an interview with Amjad Amini, the father of Mahsa Amini, journalist Nazila Maroufian (23) has been targetted by Iranian authorities.

Rights groups have alleged that authorities in Iran have stepped up an already intense crackdown to prevent fresh wave of protests as one-year anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death draws nearer.

Mahsa Amini died in custody of Iran's morality police last September. She was taken into custody over her 'inappropriate' attire. Her custodial death had sparked nationwide protests in Iran and people even called for downfall of clerical regime in the country.

Watch | Iran: Mahsa Amini's uncle arrested ahead of protest anniversary

Maroufian, who rights groups say has now been arrested four times in recent months, was most recently detained in Tehran on August 30.

"I was sexually assaulted in a situation where I was in the worst possible state," she said in the audio message from Tehran's Evin prison published by media outside Iran including Iran International and Radio Farda as well as the Kurdistan Human Rights Network (KHRN) and Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI).

Maroufian hails from Amini's hometown of Saqez which is in Kurdish-populated western Iran. She said in the message that she was on hunger strike to protest against her own situation and also that of all women who are subjected to violence in police stations and prisons.

"This strike is for me but is also for all the women in dire conditions in Iran," she said in her message, which appeared to have been recorded during a phone call to her family which also shared pictures of bruises she allegedly sustained in the assault.

Media reports earlier this week said Maroufian had been jailed for one year on charges of "spreading propaganda" against Islamic system in the country.

After her previous releases from custody, Maroufian has appeared defiant and has posted her own pictures without headscarf to protest against strict dress code for women.

Iran has reacted harshly to reporting inside the country on the Amini case.

The two women journalists who helped bring the story to the world's attention have now spent almost a year in Evin prison after their arrest in September.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.