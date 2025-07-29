Who was Shane D Tamura? Gunman behind Midtown Manhattan shooting identified

In New York's Midtown Manhattan, a gunman on Monday (Jul 28) evening killed at least five people in a shooting rampage that triggered chaos during rush hour and led to the lockdown of a typically busy stretch near Park Avenue. The gunman, who, as per reports, has been tentatively identified as Shane Tamura, a 27-year-old from Las Vegas, has died from what police believe was a self-inflicted injury. At least five people, including a police officer, were killed in the shooting, and several civilians were also struck, according to reports.

What happened in Midtown Manhattan?

As per a New York Post report, the gunman, Shane D Tamura, used an assault rifle to carry out his deadly rampage inside 345 Park Avenue. He reportedly used a .223 calibre Palmetto State Armoury AR-15 assault rifle. At around 6:30 pm, he barged into the 44-storey building that houses Blackstone and the NFL headquarters and opened fire during the evening rush. He killed one NYPD officer and at least four others.

Who was Shane Tamura?