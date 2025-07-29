LOGIN
Deadly shooting attack in Midtown Manhattan: Police officer down, gunman dead. Here’s what we know so far

Published: Jul 29, 2025, 06:29 IST | Updated: Jul 29, 2025, 06:29 IST
Ambulances stand at the ready as police respond to a shooting incident in the Midtown Manhattan neighborhood of New York on July 28, 2025. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The gunman, who, as per reports, has been tentatively identified as a 27-year-old from Las Vegas, has died from what police believe was a self-inflicted injury.

In New York's Midtown Manhattan, a gunman is dead after a shooting attack that triggered chaos during rush hour and led to the lockdown of a typically busy stretch near Park Avenue. The gunman, who, as per reports, has been tentatively identified as a 27-year-old from Las Vegas, has died from what police believe was a self-inflicted injury. At least one police officer was killed in the shooting, and several civilians were also struck, according to reports.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed on X that a police officer had been "struck down" and extended condolences to the officer's family. But a police department spokesperson later said they could not confirm whether the officer had died.

The NYPD said the threat had been "contained". "The lone shooter is dead," read a statement on X. However, it did not provide any details on the suspect's identity or motive.

(More to follow)

