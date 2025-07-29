/Deadly shooting attack in Midtown Manhattan: Police officer down, gunman dead. Here’s what we know so far

In New York's Midtown Manhattan, a gunman is dead after a shooting attack that triggered chaos during rush hour and led to the lockdown of a typically busy stretch near Park Avenue. The gunman, who, as per reports, has been tentatively identified as a 27-year-old from Las Vegas, has died from what police believe was a self-inflicted injury. At least one police officer was killed in the shooting, and several civilians were also struck, according to reports.