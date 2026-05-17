/Who was Izz al-Din al-Haddad nicknamed 'The Ghost' killed in Israeli airstrike?

Israeli forces on Saturday (May 16) said they have killed Izz al-Din al-Haddad, head of Hamas' military wing in a precision strike on Friday. The IDF said that al-Haddad “was involved in the holding of many Israeli hostages in Hamas captivity” during the war in Gaza.

“Throughout the war, Haddad was involved in the holding of many Israeli hostages in Hamas captivity. Haddad managed Hamas’s hostage captivity system and surrounded himself with hostages in an attempt to prevent his elimination,” it added.

So, who was Izz al-Din al-Haddad head of Hamas' military wing?

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Izz al-Din al-Haddad, a long-serving Hamas commander who replaced Mohammed Sinwar as the head of Hamas' military wing

He played a key role in planning of Oct 7, 2023 attacks in Israel

According to IDF, he “was involved in the holding of many Israeli hostages in Hamas captivity” during the war in Gaza.

Soon after Hamas' establishment Haddad joined the organisation and worked “to rehabilitate Hamas’ military wing capabilities,” the Israeli army said

He was one of the longest-serving commanders in Hamas

Nicknamed ‘The Ghost’, Haddad had survived ⁠multiple assassination attempts

The Israeli army said Haddad was killed in a “precise strike” in Gaza City. His funeral was held in Gaza City on Saturday.