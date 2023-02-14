Who was Brianna Ghey – a transgender girl and popular TikToker, stabbed to death in the UK?

Brianna Ghey, a 16-year-old transgender girl and a popular TikToker, was found dead in a village park in Culcheth, Warrington, Cheshire, on Saturday. Police have arrested a boy and a girl, both aged 15, on suspicion of murder. As the news of Brianna Ghey’s death spread on social media, the Police found no evidence suggesting that the killing was a hate crime. The police are now asking the local community and drivers for CCTV and dash cam footage to help the investigation efforts. Meanwhile, Ghey’s family has said her death has left “a massive hole” in their family. Police have implemented a no-fly zone near the crime scene as a lot of drones were seen flying in the area.

What caused Brianna Ghey’s death?

Police believe she was murdered by a boy and a girl in Warrington Park. Her dead body was later spotted by local community members at Linear Park. She was lying on a path with stab wounds. The cause of death was being determined by a post-mortem, according to police, who also stated they were helping Brianna's family, who are from the nearby town of Birchwood.

Brianna Ghey’s popularity on TikTok

Ghey was popular on TikTok with more than 11,000 followers. She can be seen dancing, lip-syncing to music, and dancing in a park on her TikTok timeline. Only a few hours before she passed away, she posted her final video on her account @gingerpuppyx.

Brianna Ghey was a transgender girl

As per media reports, Ghey was born male. Following her death, this week, a transgender advocacy group is planning a number of vigils for Ghey all throughout the UK.

Brianna's family releases a statement

A statement released by Brianna’s family read, “Brianna was a much loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister. She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.” The principal of Brianna's school, Birchwood Community High School, Emma Mills, stated: "We are startled and profoundly devastated to learn of Brianna's death. We will do all in our power to support our students and the whole school community during what is clearly a very trying and traumatic period for many.”

Twitter erupts in anger

Many politicians and activists linked Brianna Ghey’s murder to hatred against Transgender people in the UK. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn wrote in a tweet that she was killed because she wanted to be herself. Another Twitter user mentioned that Ghey was the only trans teen who was murdered recently.

Brianna Ghey was an incredible young woman who spread joy, love and laughter to those around her.



She was killed because she wanted to be herself.



My thoughts are with Brianna's family and the trans community fighting for safety, dignity and liberation. pic.twitter.com/p3yKAhJ36t — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) February 13, 2023