WHO wants more information on China's pneumonia outbreak; US CDC reacts

The World Health Organization (WHO) is closely monitoring the surge in respiratory infections among children in China, Maria Van Kerkhove, acting director of the WHO's Department of Epidemic and Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention said.

Kerkhove reasoned that the surge is being attributed to the antibiotic resistance to certain common infections such as influenza, mycoplasma pneumonia, adenovirus, and other seasonal pathogens.

"We are following up with our clinical networks and working with clinicians in China to better understand resistance to antibiotics, which is a problem across the world but is a particular problem in the Western Pacific and Southeast Asia region," Van Kerkhove added.

Experts attribute the increase in infections among children to China's rigorous anti-Covid measures, which were lifted last December after nearly three years.

US CDC reacts

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Mandy Cohen in a statement to US House lawmakers said that the rise in respiratory infections is not alarming.

The US CDC has said that known pathogens such as the flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and mycoplasma are responsible for the kind of outbreak being reported from China.

What does the Science suggest?

According to the US CDC, China's Covid lockdowns disrupted the usual circulation of respiratory viruses, leaving children vulnerable without adequate immunity defences.

A peer-reviewed study from 2022 found rates of M. pneumoniae drug resistance in China have remained high since 2000—around 80 percent, Newsweek reported.

While the US CDC as well as the World Health Organization has expressed a degree of confidence towards Chinese assessment, some US House members have urged caution, giving Beijing's record of denial of information related to the Covid pandemic.

