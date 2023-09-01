Who is Ruby Franke? Know about early life, career & net worth of YouTuber arrested over child abuse

Famous YouTuber Ruby Franke, best known for her family YouTube channel "8 Passengers" has been arrested along with her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt over "child abuse charges." The police officials said they found a malnourished child with several open wounds and duct tape on the extremities.

In a statement on Thursday, the Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department said that the evidence led them to a nearby home where another child was found in a similar condition.

Here's what you should know:

Ruby Franke: Early life and net worth

Ruby Franke was born on 18 January 1982 in Utah, United States. She grew up with four siblings

The 41-year-old and her husband Kevin launched their family YouTube channel, 8 Passengers, where they provided parenting tips for parents, in 2015 . The channel explores the lives of the parents and their six children: Shari, Chad, Abby, Julie, Russell and Eve. The channel has some 2.3 million subscribers.

According to GH Base, the YouTuber has a net worth of $1-5 million.

What are the accusations?

The family in recent years gained heavy criticism for their "harsh" parenting advice to viewers. According to NBC News, several parents have lost custody of their children after viewers reported their behaviour to authorities.

Local child protective services even filed a petition for the family to be investigated. The petition cited an instance where a teenage boy from a now-deleted video was shown sleeping on a bean bag as a punishment for behavioural issues. The family was also criticised for refusing to bring their 6-year-old daughter lunch after she forgot to pack one.

As of Thursday, the channel is not available on the social media platform.

In Utah, child abuse is defined as an act that "inflicts upon a child serious physical injury" or "causes or permits another to inflict serious physical injury upon a child."



After the incident, Shari Franke, the eldest child of the couple on Instagram posted a story on Wednesday saying, "big day."

