/Who is Niño Guerrero? Trump announces leader of 'bloodthirsty terrorist organisation' Tren de Aragua killed in 'swift and lethal' US strike

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Jun 12) took to social media to announce that American forces had killed Héctor Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, better known as Niño Guerrero, the alleged leader of Venezuela's notorious Tren de Aragua gang, in what he described as a "swift and lethal" military operation.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social late Friday, Trump said the strike was carried out by the US Southern Command and was coordinated "closely with our friends in Venezuela". He claimed the operation had eliminated the man he called the leader of "one of the most bloodthirsty terrorist organizations on planet Earth."

The White House, Pentagon and Southern Command had not immediately released additional details about the operation, including where the strike took place or how it was carried out.

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Trump shares footage of lethal kinetic strike

Trump also shared footage that appeared to show a building being struck, with a rooftop engulfed in smoke and debris moments after impact. The video was posted alongside his announcement, though independent verification of the footage was not immediately available.Watch video here:

The US president also used the announcement to highlight his administration's broader campaign against transnational criminal groups. He linked the operation to his pledge to crack down on illegal immigration and target gangs that Washington has designated as foreign terrorist organizations. "Early in my Administration, I delivered on my promise to designate Tren de Aragua as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, deport thousands of evil criminals, and wage war against the Cartels, who have long been waging war against our Citizens, while weak leaders left America helpless and defensive."

What is Tren de Aragua?