Who is Kyle Chrisley—son of TV star Todd Chrisley? Know why he was arrested & details about Chrisley family

Kyle Chrisley, son of TV superstar parents Todd and Julie Chrisley, has run afoul of the law just two months after his parents were sent to prison for tax evasion. 32-year-old Kyle was charged with aggravated assault on Tuesday by police in Smyrna. He reportedly threatened to kill his boss Deven Campbell after brandishing a fixed blade at him. Campbell was later found by Smyrna police with injuries on the head, neck and hand.

Kyle Chrisley arrested: Know his tumultuous past

Kyle Chrisley is the son of Todd Chrisley and his first wife, Teresa Terry. He has a history of substance misuse and even made an attempt on his life in 2019. On his father's podcast Chrisley Confessions, Kyle discussed his struggles with addiction and revealed that he once took drugs that had negative side effects.

As per media reports, Kyle got involved in a physical altercation with his superior at the truck company where he worked at. Later, he was arrested by police. Now, he has been released on a $3000 bond.

Troubles mount on the Chrisley family

Kyle Chrisley is the son of TV reality star Todd Chrisley. Todd is best known for the show “Chrisley Knows Best.” Just months ago, Todd and Julie Chrisley were sent to prison for engaging in a bank fraud scheme and evading taxes. The couple was accused of hiding their wealth from authorities while declaring bankruptcy on one hand and flaunting their lavish lifestyle on the other.

According to the U.S. attorney's office in Atlanta, Julie Chrisley received a seven-year jail term while Todd Chrisley received a 12-year sentence in June last year.

Todd Chrisley’s children

Todd is the father of Kyle and 33-year-old Lindsie with his ex-wife Teresa Terry. Moreover, he shares three children, 26-year-old Chase, 16-year-old Grayson and 25-year-old Savannah with his current wife Julie Chrisley. Todd and Julie received full custody of Kyle's daughter Chloe, who he had with Angela Johnson, despite Kyle's struggles with addiction and bipolar disorder in 2016.

Kyle Chrisley’s dispute with his father

According to the latest media reports, Kyle and Todd's relationship grew tense over time as Todd and Julie took custody of Chloe. Kyle posted a Bible quote on social media about not passing judgement on others after their parents were convicted by the court.