In a historic reshuffle, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has appointed Indian-origin Labour politician Kanishka Narayan as the United Kingdom’s Minister for Artificial Intelligence, elevating the technology portfolio to cabinet-level status for the first time.

Narayan, 36, who made history in 2024 as the first ethnic minority Member of Parliament to represent a Welsh constituency after winning the Vale of Glamorgan seat, previously served as the Parliamentary Under-Secretary for AI and Online Safety. His promotion into the core cabinet signals the new UK government’s intent to sharp-focus digital sovereignty and place artificial intelligence at the center of Britain’s economic policy.

Early life and academic journey

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Born in Muzaffarpur, in India's northern state of Bihar, Narayan spent his early childhood in the country before his family relocated to Cardiff, Wales, when he was 12 years old. Growing up in modest surroundings off City Road in Cardiff, he initially attended Cathays High School before earning a prestigious scholarship to Eton College.

He went on to study philosophy, politics, and economics at Balliol College, Oxford, and later earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Stanford University in the United States.

Before entering frontline politics, Narayan built an extensive background across both the public and private sectors. He served as a civil servant in the UK Cabinet Office during David Cameron’s administration and at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) under Liz Truss. Outside government, he worked as a financial adviser to private enterprises and actively engaged with social mobility initiatives, including co-founding Attain Wales to support educational access for underprivileged youth.

Narayan’s political career took off in July 2024 when he flipped the Conservative stronghold of Vale of Glamorgan for Labour, ending 14 years of Tory dominance in the constituency. He initially served as Parliamentary Private Secretary at DEFRA before taking on the junior AI role under former Prime Minister Keir Starmer in September 2025.

Shaping Britain's Technological Future