Who is Elian Gonzalez? The 29-year-old running for Cuba's parliament

Elian Gonzalez, 29, is set to become a lawmaker in Cuba this week. On Monday (February 6), state newspaper Granma released the list of 470 candidates running for a spot in the upcoming session of the National Assembly of People's Power which includes Gonzalez, a report by news agency AFP on Wednesday (February 8) said. Seen by many people as the youth candidate, Gonzalez is running for Parliament to represent Cardenas city, which is 135 kilometres east of the capital Havana.

Being a part of the National Assembly would be the highest profile position for the 29-year-old since the agonising custody battle between his father and relatives in Miami that led to his return to the communist-run island in 2000, according to a report by CNN on Tuesday.

Who is Elian Gonzalez?

Gonzalez, who is currently working as an executive in a public company, first gained international notoriety back in 1999 on Thanksgiving Day when fishermen rescued him, then aged five, from a flimsy boat floating between Cuba and Florida after his mother and 10 others had died while trying to reach the United States.

After his rescue, a dramatic and widely watched dispute ensued. A few relatives of Gonzalez argued that he belonged to Miami, while his father Juan Miguel, fought to bring his son back to Cuba. The dispute became a global flashpoint and provoked fascination within the two countries- sparking a debate over the immigration policy in the United States and mass protests in Cuba calling for Gonzalez's return, the AFP report on Wednesday said.

Gonzalez put in custody of his father; relatives raided in Miami

American immigration officials decided to place Gonzalez in his father's custody which was refused by the boy's family in Miami. In 2000, armed US federal agents raided the home of the boy's relatives in Miami to retrieve him and send him back to live with his father in Cuba.

What has happened since his return to Cuba?

Gonzalez's return to Cuba was celebrated with fervour by the government. For years to follow, he was surrounded by bodyguards, the CNN report on Tuesday said, adding his father was appointed to the National Assembly but later stepped down without an official explanation.

Since his return, Elian Gonzalez has taken on a visible position in pro-revolution politics in Cuba. The 29-year-old also said that he has plans to reconnect with his relatives in Miami.

"We have been separated by laws, by the embargo, by the sea. We don't have to continue to separate ourselves as a family," he told CNN in 2017 but pointed out he planned to continue vocally supporting the government that brought him home.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE