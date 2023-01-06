Who is Debbie Stabenow, Michigan Democrat who decided to not re-run for 2024 Senate elections?

This is the first significant announcement leading up to the 2024 Senate elections, which caught the Democrats off guard. This was followed by a frantic search for a new candidate to fill the vacant Michigan Senate seat. In a statement, Michigan Democrat Debbie Stabenow said that she has been inspired by a new generation of leaders to pass the torch in the US Senate. However, she also added that she will complete her six-year term which will end on 3 January 3, 2025.

Who is Debbie Stabenow?

Stabenow, 72, was the first woman from Michigan who was elected to the US Senate. She pointed to history and remarked that she had always thought that being the first was insufficient; there needed to be a "second" and a "third." Stabenow began her tenure in the Senate in 2001. She earlier also served in the House in 1997. She had held positions in the state House and Senate before being elected to Congress. She now chairs the Senate Democratic Policy Committee and the Agriculture Committee, among other leadership positions in the Democratic Party. Since Senator Gary Peters and D-Mich entered Congress in 2015, they have worked together. The tenure of 21 Senate Democrats will end in 2025.

What is on the plate after retirement?

After her retirement from US Congress, Stabenow looks forward to spending time with her mom and family. However, Debbie will continue to serve the state outside of the elected office. Stabenow said when her term ends, she intends to begin a new chapter in her life that includes continuing to serve her state outside of the elected office while spending precious time with her amazing 96-year-old mom and her wonderful family.

Who is in Michigan Senate race?