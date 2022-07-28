WHO chief recommends men who have sex with men to reduce sexual partners amid monkeypox

As the World Health Organisation(WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said most monkeypox cases detected since May have between gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, the health agency chief advised men at risk to reduce the number sexual partners they have "for the moment".

Tedros asked men who have sex with other men to make "safe choices" while directing people to be isolated and avoid gatherings. The UN health agency had declared the monkeypox virus a global health emergency.

"For men who have sex with men, this includes, for the moment, reducing your number of sexual partners, reconsidering sex with new partners, and exchanging contact details with any new partners to enable follow-up if needed," Tedros said.

The WHO chief said over 18,000 monkeypox cases have been reported in 78 countries with 70 per cent reported in Europe and 25 per cent in the Americas. Europe was hit with the monkeypox virus in May as the virus spread to several countries.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said nearly 5,300 monkeypox cases have been reported in 18 countries across the Americas with Canada, Brazil and the US dominating the list however no deaths have been reported so far.

PAHO officials said at least ten countries were interested in procuring the monkeypox vaccine. The European Commission had earlier approved the smallpox vaccine.

