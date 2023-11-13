Who are Kurush Mistry and Shailja Gupta, the Indian couple facing backlash for antisemitic behaviour

An Indian couple based in the United States has been facing immense backlash online after videos showed them harassing a Jewish man and concealing posters of kidnapped Israelis with signs that read, “Occupiers face consequences”.

The incident happened on Nov 9 near New York’s 68th Street and Riverside Boulevard.

A clip shared by US-based journalist Andy Ngô on social media platform X showed Kurush Mistry and his wife Shailja Gupta covering up photos of Israeli civilians kidnapped by the Hamas terror group.

In the video, they can also be purportedly seen telling a Jewish man to “return to his country."

The clip further shows Shailja allegedly calling the man an “uneducated prick” after he said that he does not know of Palestine. She also reportedly stated that Jewish people were “r*pists.”

The two-minute-long video has since gone viral, attracting more than two million views on microblogging site X. "Go live in Israel. Go back to your country!"



The Jewish person who encountered these two covering-up photos of civilians kidnapped by Hamas with "OCCUPIERS FACE CONSEQUENCES" flyers sent me this video. It was recorded on Nov. 9 in Manhattan's Upper West Side at 68th St. and… pic.twitter.com/lum2UoBsA5 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 10, 2023 × Who are the couple?

Kurush Mistry is an alumnus of India’s top business management institution IIM Ahmedabad. He graduated in 2003.

He also holds a certificate from The Institute of Chartered Accountants in India. He has a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of Madras.

He reportedly worked as an Oil Analyst at Freepoint Commodities before he got fired from the company.

Without specifying the name of the employee, Freepoint Commodities, in a LinkedIn post said that the individual involved in a recent antisemitic incident is no longer with them. × Shailja Gupta’s official LinkedIn account states that she has been working as a visual artist, film-maker and emerging tech strategic consultant for the past 29 years.

She is also the founder of Pocket Box Office, a company which specialises in “merchandising memorabilia,” “vinyl toy manufacturing” and “ai avatars based storytelling.”

She has also worked as the head of marketing for various Bollywood films including Ra. One, Chennai Express, and Singham Returns amongst others.

Thursday’s antisemitic incident comes at a time when Jews have been facing a rise of hate crime in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war that began on Oct 7.