White House cocaine row: Trump says he has no doubt it was for 'use of Hunter and Joe Biden'

Joe Biden and his family members appear to be in a 'political soup' after cocaine was discovered in the West Wing of the White House on Sunday while the US president was away.

The rivals of Biden from the Republican Party, former US president Donald Trump and 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, launched scathing attacks on the president in the wake of the shocking discovery of cocaine.

“Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden,” posted former President Donald Trump on Truth Social. “But watch, the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was ‘very small,’ & it wasn’t really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish,” Trump added, in his angry tirade on the matter. × Biden administration blowing it on a lot of fronts: DeSantis Florida's current governor and Republican presidential hopeful DeSantis took a dig at the administration of Biden.

“I’ve long believed, I think a lot of us have believed, that the Biden administration has been blowing it on a lot of fronts. But I guess it’s a little bit more literal than even I had thought,” DeSantis said while speaking to Outkick host Tomi Lahren.

“I can tell you in Florida, my wife and I, we have a six, five and a three-year-old running around the governor’s mansion. So that’s not something that we see. We do have to occasionally get slime out of the carpet and get marker off the wallpaper,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the officials of the White House and Secret Service did not reveal how the drug reached inside such a highly secured place like the White House.

Amidst all the drama surrounding cocaine discovery, the political opponents of Biden and social media users have also been pointing fingers at Biden's son Hunter Biden who recently confessed about struggling with addiction to cocaine, in his memoir "Beautiful Things".

In his memoir, Hunter Biden has talked about how he dealt with issues of substance abuse in his life, which included alcohol and crack cocaine. The son of President Biden was discharged from the US Navy Reserve in 2014 after he tested positive for cocaine, sources stated.