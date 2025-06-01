/White House claims ‘detailed’ nuclear proposal shared with Iran; Tehran contradicts, says only received ‘elements’

Iran on Saturday (May 31) confirmed receiving “elements” of a US proposal for a potential nuclear deal. This comes after the White House announced that the United States sent a “detailed” proposal to Tehran, adding that it is in Tehran’s “best interest” to accept it.

In a statement on X, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi “paid a short visit to Tehran today to present elements of a US proposal which will be appropriately responded to in line with the principles, national interests and rights of the people of Iran.”

Meanwhile, the White House said that a “detailed” proposal has been sent to Iran.

“Special Envoy Witkoff has sent a detailed and acceptable proposal to the Iranian regime, and it's in their best interest to accept it,” said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

However, the New York Times reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that the proposal was described as a series of bullet points rather than a full draft, calling on Iran to stop all enrichment of uranium. Instead, it proposes creating a regional grouping including the United States, Iran, Saudi Arabia and other Arab nations, to produce nuclear power.

The development comes after a UN report said that the Middle Eastern nation has stepped up its production of highly enriched uranium.

Iran warns against European ‘exploitation’ of UN report

Iran on Sunday (Jun 1) warned of retaliation if European powers “exploit” UN reports claiming the Middle Eastern nation has stepped up production of highly enriched uranium.

According to a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran has significantly increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to up to 60 per cent, nearly the 90 per cent level needed for atomic weapons.

US-Iran talks

As of now, five rounds of negotiations have taken place between Washington and Tehran.

After the recent discussions in Rome, Iran said that it is open to compromises on its nuclear program amid talks with the United States, but uranium enrichment remains non-negotiable, Tehran's Foreign Ministry told CNN, suggesting Washington understands this position.