White House calls latest barrage of Russian missile on Ukraine 'brutal, unjustified'

The White House, commenting on the latest barrage of Russian missiles launched targeting Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, on Thursday called the attack "brutal" and "unjustified."

It is "devastating to see these brutal, unjustified attacks on civilian infrastructure across Ukraine," said Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton aboard Air Force One.

Russia on Thursday showered a barrage of missiles over Ukraine, in which six people were killed and the war-torn country faced a wave of power cuts, even at the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe.

Giving a warning UN nuclear agency's chief said that next time "luck will run out" as he referred to the danger of repeated electricity outages at the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine.

Russia said that the missile strikes were in response to the border incursion that happened earlier this month and expressed its doubt over the vital UN-brokered grain deal's extension, saying that its renewal will be discussed with the UN on Monday.

The missile attacks led to the first civilian deaths in the western Lviv region which was considered comparatively safe and far away from the front lines, as intense fighting continued in the town of Bakhmut in the east.

The shocked villagers living in Velyka Vilshanytsia, which is a small village outside Lviv, searched through the rubble as Ukrainian officials informed them that five people were killed by a Russian missile around 120 kilometres (75 miles) from the Polish border.

"We thought we were safe here," Oksana Ostapenko, a resident whose sister and two brothers-in-law died in the attack, said.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that two people suffered injuries on Thursday and 40 per cent of the population was in a black out for several hours.

(With inputs from agencies)

