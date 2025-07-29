/Expert reveals which country could Putin attack next depending on 'what NATO does or doesn’t do'

The United States President Donald Trump is pressuring Russian President Vladimir Putin for immediate peace in Ukraine, but the latter doesn't seem to be interested, and according to an expert, he might be preparing to invade another country. Trump initially set a 50-day timeline for Putin to enter negotiations, although on Monday (28 July), he changed it to "10 or 12 days". He has warned that if Putin doesn't take the necessary steps, Russia risks facing sanctions. The Ukraine war has been going on since February 2022, with no end in sight. Trump is growing increasingly frustrated with Putin for not taking steps to end the situation. Meanwhile, US intelligence expert Rebekah Koffler wrote in The Telegraph, "As a military intelligence analyst specialising in Putin’s thinking and Russian military strategy, I agree with Rutte’s assessment about Russia’s readiness for another offensive military campaign in just a few years." She added that it is unlikely to be a European country, and Putin might attack a post-Soviet state. "I’m less convinced that a NATO country is likely to be the Kremlin’s next target, unless the alliance directly intervenes in Ukraine by deploying troops onto the battlefield." Also Read: Trump is 'very disappointed in Putin', reduces 50-day ultimatum for ceasefire with Ukraine to 10-12 days

Which country can Putin attack next?

Koffler called for NATO to act, as this could decide if Putin initiates action against another country. "Nevertheless, what NATO does or doesn’t do in the next few years could be highly significant in determining whether Putin decides to attack another post-Soviet state, such as Moldova," she wrote. Trump is in the United Kingdom, where he issued the stark warning to Putin. Standing outside his hotel in Turnberry, Scotland, alongside Prime Minister Keir Starmer, he expressed his disappointment with Putin for continuing to fire missiles at Ukraine. On Sunday night, a drone attack on an apartment building in Kyiv injured eight, including a three-year-old child, according to Ukrainian authorities. It was part of a barrage of "324 drones, four cruise missiles and three ballistic missiles", across the country, the Ukrainian Air Force said.

Trump reduced Ukraine peace deadline