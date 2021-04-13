What's happening between Russia and Ukraine? Here's a cheat-sheet

Ukraine gained independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Relations between Ukraine and Russia have been on the boil since the Russian annexation of Ukraine's Crimea. Recently, the hostilities re-emerged over situation in Ukraine's Donbass region and Russian troop build-up on Ukraine-Russia border.

On March 26, four Ukrainian soldiers were killed by pro-Russian separatists. The killings contravened a ceasefire brokered in 2020 and ended a year of relative calm.

In the 17 days that have followed, the situation has become quite precarious. Thousands of soldiers have descended on the border. So have dozens of tanks and missile launchers.

Ukraine calls it an unwarranted provocation against its sovereignty.

"We clearly understand the scale of Russian military presence next to our border. I would like to specify that the question of war depends only on Putin," said Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.

Russia calls the situation an escalated hysteria about a mythical threat

"Troops are being transported there, mobilisation plans, calls of reservists are being renewed. Ukrainian media is escalating hysteria about the Russian mythical threat, about plans of Moscow attacking Ukraine practically tomorrow. All this is happening at the behest and open support of western curators of Kyiv," said Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Russian Foreign Ministry.

So both, Moscow and Kyiv, deny stoking up tensions.

Then what exactly is happening and why is it happening?...

At the root of the problem is Ukraine's geographical & demographic makeup. As a former Soviet territory, Ukraine is divided between an eastern region with close historical & cultural ties to Russia and the rest of the country which identifies as more Ukrainian than anything else.

The east has been the hotbed of rebellion & pro-Russian sentiment. The rebels allegedly receive support from Moscow. And have played a key role in keeping the conflict simmering.

Since 2014,13 thousand civilians, 4100 Ukrainian troops and 5650 Ukrainian troops and 5650 pro-Russian separatists have been killed in this conflict. Ukraine is pushing for NATO membership to end it.

For NATO and Europe, this means influence on another one of Russia's borders. But Moscow views it as an existential threat. It has billions of dollars invested in Ukraine. A large part of Russian oil exports flow through the country.

There is indeed sizeable population of pro-Russian people who want to secede from Ukraine. The stakes are quite high and the prospects for a solution quite low. If this situation spirals into military conflict the implications for Europe and the world are quite severe.