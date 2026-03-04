/What is the Yak-130? Israeli F-35I ‘Adir’ shoot downs Russian-made Iranian jet in historic dogfight

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that an Israeli F-35I Adir fighter jet shot down an Iranian Yakovlev Yak-130 during the early phase of the ongoing confrontation between Israel and Iran. The development, disclosed at 10:30 am on Wednesday (March 4), signals a sharp escalation in hostilities. Iranian officials have yet to publicly confirm the incident. According to the IDF, this marks the first time an F-35 has destroyed a manned aircraft in aerial combat. It also represents the Israeli Air Force’s first air-to-air engagement involving a piloted enemy jet in nearly four decades.

The last comparable encounter dates back to November 24, 1985, when an Israeli F-15 shot down two Syrian MiG-23 fighters over Lebanese airspace. Israeli officials said the stealth fighter intercepted and eliminated the Iranian jet without sustaining damage, reinforcing Israel’s claim of maintaining air dominance in the region.

What exactly happened?

Earlier in the week, Israeli forces reportedly targeted several Iranian combat aircraft positioned on runways, including older F-4 and F-5 jets, as they were preparing for departure. On Wednesday, during heightened aerial activity, the Yak-130 attempted to take off for a mission. The IDF stated that the aircraft was intercepted mid-flight by the F-35I, which neutralized the threat before it could proceed further.

F-35I vs Yak-130

F-35I ‘Adir’

Israel’s F-35I Adir is a fifth-generation, stealth multirole fighter equipped with advanced avionics and sensor fusion systems. It can reach speeds of up to Mach 1.6 and has an operational combat radius of around 1,600 kilometers. With the capacity to carry more than 8,000 kilograms of weapons, including air-to-air missiles and precision-guided munitions, the jet is designed for both air superiority and ground-attack roles. The Israeli Air Force currently operates more than 30 of these aircraft, placing it among the most technologically advanced air forces in the region.

Yak-130

The Yak-130, developed in Russia during the 1990s, was primarily designed as an advanced jet trainer to prepare pilots for modern frontline fighters such as the Su-57. While it can be configured for light combat and close air support missions, it is not classified as a frontline air superiority fighter. Compared with Iran’s aging fleet of F-4s and F-5s, the Yak-130 represents a more modern platform, though it remains significantly less capable than the F-35I in stealth, radar, and combat systems.

The cost of stealth warfare

In statement to EurAsian Times, a former F-35 pilot noted that deploying top-tier stealth aircraft comes with strategic and financial considerations. Maintaining such advanced platforms demands substantial resources, and military planners must weigh operational benefits against long-term sustainability, particularly in prolonged conflicts.