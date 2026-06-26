/What is Thailand’s ‘ungrateful child’ law? Singha beer family feud renews debate over century-old law

A high-profile case legal battle between members of a billionaire family behind Thailand’s renowned Singha beer has drawn international attention to a century-old law that allows parents to reclaim assets from children deemed “ungrateful”. The case centres on Siranudh “Psi” Scott, a fourth-generation member of the Bhirombhakdi family, one of the wealthies business dynasties in the country. His mother filed a lawsuit seeking to recover land reportedly worth millions of dollars that was gifted to him by his late grandfather.

The dispute gained more attention after Siranudh alleged that he had been sexually abused by his older brother and a babysitter during childhood. He also claimed that legal action was taken against him after he spoke out. His mother said that his public statements has damaged the family’s reputation. The court proceedings are ongoing as mediation efforts failed to settle the family dispute.

“Looking at the fine print, this law is an attempt to kind of silence any damage done to a family name. Anything remotely damaging to the name is considered disobedient possibly by the law,” Siranudh told AFP. “It has really no place in a liberal society that places importance on the welfare of children,” he added.

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What is Thailand’s ‘ungrateful child’ law?

Often referred to as Thailand’s “ungrateful child” law, the provision dates back to 1908. The law reflects long-standing cultural values of Thailand that place strong emphasis on filial duty, respect for parents and preserving family harmony. Under the law, parents can ask a court to revoke property or gifts previously transferred to a child if the child is found to have behaved with serious ingratitude. This may include abandoning elderly parents, physical abuse, or actions that may damage family’s reputation.

While the law still remains in force, it is relatively uncommon, and mostly involve lawsuits in wealthy families where valuable property is in question. In most cases, the disputes are settled through court-mediated negotiations rather than full trials.

Why the law is under scrutiny

The Bhirombhakdi family dispute has reignited debate over whether a century-old law still fits the modern society. While supports say that it protects elderly parents from from neglect and preserves family responsibilities, critics have argued that the provision may discourage children from speaking publicly about family disputes or abuse.