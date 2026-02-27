/What is Operation Ghazab lil-Haq? Pakistan strikes Kabul killing 100+ along Afghanistan border

Pakistan launched a massive military operation against Afghanistan under ‘Operation Ghazab lil-Haq’ in the early hours of Friday (February 27, 2026), after several months of escalating tension. Pakistan confirmed that Operation Ghazab lil-Haq against the Afghan Taliban is retaliation for the “unprovoked firing” across the border, according to the Pakistani news portal The Dawn.

The war between the nations escalated after Kabul claimed its forces killed 55 Pakistani soldiers in cross-border strikes. Pakistan launched the airstrikes on several key Afghan cities, including the capital, Kabul, on Friday, as Islamabad’s defence minister said the two neighbours were now in a state of “open war” after months of escalating tit-for-tat clashes.

The surge in hostilities came after the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan claimed it had taken control of 19 Pakistani military posts and seized a major headquarters at Anzar Sar in Khost province. Afghanistan’s Deputy Spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat posted on X that “heavy retaliatory offensive operations” had been launched along the so-called Durand Line by the 203 Mansouri Corps and the 201 Khalid bin Walid Corps.

What is Operation Ghazab lil-Haq?

Operation ‘Ghazab lil-Haq’ (translates to “wrath for justice”) was launched by Pakistan against Afghan Taliban in a opene, unprovoked firing on different locations along the border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chitral, Khyber, Mohmand, Kurram and Bajaur sectors on Thursday evening, The Dawn reported.