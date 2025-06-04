/What is mRNA vaccine? US researchers develop new 'proof-of-concept' type to fight COVID-19

Amid a fresh wave of COVID-19, American researchers have now found a news type of mRNA vaccine to prevent the deadly disease. A team of US researchers have found that the vaccine is more scalable and adaptable to tackle continuously evolving viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 (responsible for Covid) and H5N1.

Although the present form of the vaccine available is highly effective against COVID-19, it does not present challenges like the high amount of mRNA.

"The virus changes, moving the goal post, and updating the vaccine takes some time," senior author Suresh Kuchipudi, chair of Infectious Diseases and Microbiology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health said, news agency ANI reported.

To tackle the present problems, the American researchers have created a proof-of-concept Covid vaccine by using a "trans-amplifying" mRNA platform.

‘Potential for more lasting immunity’

In this approach of vaccine creation, the mRNA is separated into two fragments -- the antigen sequence and the replicase sequence. The second fragment can be produced in advance. This saves time for an emergency situation where the formation of the vaccine is needed on urgent basis.

In addition, the researchers analysed the spike-protein sequences of all known variants of the SARS-CoV-2 for commonalities.

"This has the potential for more lasting immunity that would not require updating, because the vaccine has the potential to provide broad protection," said Kuchipudi.

"Additionally, this format requires an mRNA dose 40 times less than conventional vaccines, so this new approach significantly reduces the overall cost of the vaccine," he added.

The study was published in the journal npj Vaccines.

"We hope to apply the principles of this lower-cost, broad-protection antigen design to pressing challenges like bird flu," she said.