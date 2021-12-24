What is 'Delmicron'? Is it a new variant or a mutant? All you need to know

Omicron, which is a new variant of coronavirus (COVID-19) with a large number of mutations. Globally, the scientists weighed in on the new variant and after the initial examination, they indicated that Omicron is the most worrying Covid variant since delta, because of its high rate of transmissibility.

After it was first detected last month, Omicron is rapidly spreading across the world, with the United Kingdom, emerging as one of the hardest-hit countries along with the United States, South Africa, Belgium.

The UK on Friday (December 24) announced a new record number of virus cases fulled by the Omicron variant. The government reported 122,186 new cases in the last 24 hours, more than 2,000 higher than Thursday's figure.

In Europe, France also set a new daily coronavirus infections record on Friday (Dec 24), as it registered 94,124 cases over 24 hours, the highest figure since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

As per an AFP report on December 24, the number of Covid cases increased by almost a fifth across the world this week. The recent trends and a sharp rise in the number of cases are mostly fueled by the Omicron, which is a 'variant of concern'.

Amid a rise in the cases, a new term 'Delmicron' has gone viral, with people trying to find out the details. Hence, here's a report on whatever we know.

What is Delmicron?

Delmicron has been used by some in the medical fraternity to denote a combination of the Delta and Omicron variants. "Delmicron, the twin spikes of Delta and Omicron, in Europe and US has led to a mini tsunami of cases," Dr Shashank Joshi was quoted as saying by India's popular newspaper, The Times Of India.

Is Delmicron a new variant?

No, Delmicron is not a new variant or mutation. As quoted by TOI, the doctor said that Delmicron is a combination of the protein spiked of both Delta and Omicron.

Can Delta and Omicron combine?

Early data on the Omicron variant suggests it can be more resistant to vaccines and is more transmissible than the Delta variant. Countries worldwide have begun advising against foreign travel.

Recently, Moderna chief medical officer Paul Burton said it was "certainly" possible Omicron and Delta could team up and create a more dangerous strain. His remark came when he was speaking to the UK Parliament's science and technology committee this week.

An expert said that there is possible that Delta and Omicron could swap genes and trigger a variant, which is even more lethal. These events are scientifically called 'recombination events'.

