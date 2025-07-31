/What is 'CRIB'? India recently discovers world's rarest blood group in Bengaluru woman - Here's why it's unique

In a major medical discovery, scientists from India and the United Kingdom (UK) have found a new and extremely rare human blood group, named CRIB. This rare type of blood could lead to improvements in emergency care, pregnancy testing and global blood donation systems. The discovery came after doctors examined a 38-year-old woman from Kolar, near Bengaluru, who had a blood type that didn’t match any other blood group. After detailed research, her blood was officially recognised as a new type of blood - CRIB. She is estimated to be the only person in the world known to have this type blood group.

CRIB stands for Chromosome Region, in which CR stands for Cromer, the blood group system in which it falls and IB stands for India, Bengaluru, where it was discovered.

What is CRIB Blood Group ?

The CRIB blood group is not a part of the common ABO or Rh systems and it belongs to a system called INRA (Indian Rare Antigen), which is approved by the International Society of Blood Transfusion (ISBT) in 2022.

This blood is very different as it lacks a common antigen found in most people’s red blood cells. Missing of these antigen makes this blood special more than other blood groups. It's almost impossible to find a compatible donor for this blood, making blood transfusions very risky for someone with CRIB blood.

Why this blood is so unique?

Dr. C. Shivaram from Manipal Hospital in Bangalore has explained that while most people know about only ABO and Rh blood types but there are actually 47 different recognized blood group systems (each defined by specific antigens).

Specifically, in this woman’s case, her blood showed a strong reaction to all known donor samples, even after testing 20 of her family members, still there was no match found.

Doctors later found that a never-seen-before antigen was missing from her blood and this rare difference falls under the Cromer blood group system, which is linked to certain glycoproteins in red blood cells membranes.

What is the Cromer blood group system?

The Cromer blood group system includes several antigens. Some are very common antigens, while others are very rare. People can develop antibodies against rare antigens for various reasons like -

Pregnancy

Past blood transfusions

Genetic changes